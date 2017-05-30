Tories rally around new boss

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer receives a standing ovation in parliament on Monday.

Conservative MPs who weathered months of friendly political fire from fellow leadership rivals trained their sights back on the Liberal benches Monday as they rallied around newly elected leader Andrew Scheer on Parliament Hill.

Scheer began his tenure as Opposition leader surrounded by cheering caucus members who gathered to hear their new boss rally his troops — a speech in which he wasted no time depicting the governing party as out-of-touch elites.

His call to arms urged his fellow MPs to look past their leadership scars and form a united front against the Trudeau Liberals, invoking the name of former prime minister John Diefenbaker to hammer home his point.

"Dief the Chief" was accused in 1967 of being preoccupied with the interests of "hardworking Canadians," said Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP best known for his non-partisan tenure as Commons Speaker.

Diefenbaker's response? "'I can't help that,' he said — 'I'm one of them.'

"We're the party of everyday Canadians who work hard, who make sacrifices to secure a better future for their kids. That's who we are, that's who we fight for — that's never going to change.

"The Liberals can take their cues from the cocktail circuit. We will take ours from the minivans, from the soccer fields, from the legion halls and the grocery stores."