42377
39499

Canada  

Tories rally around new boss

- | Story: 198224

Conservative MPs who weathered months of friendly political fire from fellow leadership rivals trained their sights back on the Liberal benches Monday as they rallied around newly elected leader Andrew Scheer on Parliament Hill.

Scheer began his tenure as Opposition leader surrounded by cheering caucus members who gathered to hear their new boss rally his troops — a speech in which he wasted no time depicting the governing party as out-of-touch elites.

His call to arms urged his fellow MPs to look past their leadership scars and form a united front against the Trudeau Liberals, invoking the name of former prime minister John Diefenbaker to hammer home his point.

"Dief the Chief" was accused in 1967 of being preoccupied with the interests of "hardworking Canadians," said Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP best known for his non-partisan tenure as Commons Speaker.

Diefenbaker's response? "'I can't help that,' he said — 'I'm one of them.'

"We're the party of everyday Canadians who work hard, who make sacrifices to secure a better future for their kids. That's who we are, that's who we fight for — that's never going to change.

"The Liberals can take their cues from the cocktail circuit. We will take ours from the minivans, from the soccer fields, from the legion halls and the grocery stores."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41844
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40931
41007
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40377


Pedestrian yells at driver for no reason, gets distracted, walks directly into pole

Must Watch
As far as we can tell, the driver didn’t do anything wrong here, so this is a good reminder to keep a cool head whether...
Daily Dose – May 30, 2017
Daily Dose
Get your Daily Dose goggles on!
Daily Dose – May 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Safety starts here.
Justin Timberlake and Eminem donate to help Manchester bombing victims
Music
Justin Timberlake and Eminem are among the stars who have helped...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017
Galleries
Monday Sports Gifs just got way more interesting!   untitled...

40663