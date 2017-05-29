42625
42622

Canada  

Trans and in wrong jail

- | Story: 198189

The lawyer for a transgender woman who was forced to stay in a men's jail says his client hopes her human rights case against the B.C. government will change policies for other inmates.

Dan Soiseth says his client Jaris Lovado, who calls herself Bianca, was incarcerated at the Surrey Pretrial Centre for five months last year before being moved to a women's facility, and only after filing multiple complaints.

The Justice Ministry moved to have Lovado's complaint to the BC Human Rights Tribunal dismissed, but the tribunal says the case is worthy of a further hearing.

BC Corrections has a policy of housing inmates according to their self-identified gender unless health and safety concerns can't be resolved.

The ministry told the tribunal in its application that during a previous stay at Alouette Centre, Lovado had displayed a "male persona," had engaged in inappropriate relationships with female inmates and posed a safety risk.

Soiseth, who represents the Community Legal Assistance Society, says Lovado was serving time for fraud-related charges and breaching conditions of release.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41225
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41225
42080
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39503


Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017

Galleries
Monday Sports Gifs just got way more interesting!   untitled untitled Teacher in pink tutu schools a student untitled What a...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017 (2)
Galleries
New rules have been introduced.   Sleight of sand untitled...
Both drivers walked away from this terrifying crash at the Indy 500
Must Watch
Scott Dixon was launched in the air after colliding with the back...
Ben Stiller and his wife split
Showbiz
Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years have split. The funnyman and...
English is dumb
Must Watch
This guy sure hates W’s, or is it double U’s?

40663