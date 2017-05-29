42377

Canada  

Woman dies in cliff fall

- | Story: 198181

A 23-year-old woman who was out for a hike with friends in an Ontario park died Sunday night after falling from a cliff in the area.

Halton regional police, who are investigating, said the incident took place at Rattlesnake Point in Milton, Ont., west of Toronto.

One of the woman's friends called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. after the woman fell more than 20 metres from a trail, police said.

Sgt. Barry Malciw said police officers, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the area to help, but paramedics weren't able to resuscitate the woman when they found her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Malciw said.

"At this point we don't believe this to be suspicious," Malciw said, but he noted the police investigation is ongoing.

Conservation Halton, which owns and operates the park, said Rattlesnake Point will be closed Monday as police continue to probe the incident.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
42025
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39688
42080
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39334


Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017

Galleries
Monday Sports Gifs just got way more interesting!   untitled untitled Teacher in pink tutu schools a student untitled What a...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017 (2)
Galleries
New rules have been introduced.   Sleight of sand untitled...
Both drivers walked away from this terrifying crash at the Indy 500
Must Watch
Scott Dixon was launched in the air after colliding with the back...
Ben Stiller and his wife split
Showbiz
Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years have split. The funnyman and...
English is dumb
Must Watch
This guy sure hates W’s, or is it double U’s?

38553