Woman dies in cliff fall

Photo: CTV

A 23-year-old woman who was out for a hike with friends in an Ontario park died Sunday night after falling from a cliff in the area.

Halton regional police, who are investigating, said the incident took place at Rattlesnake Point in Milton, Ont., west of Toronto.

One of the woman's friends called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. after the woman fell more than 20 metres from a trail, police said.

Sgt. Barry Malciw said police officers, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the area to help, but paramedics weren't able to resuscitate the woman when they found her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Malciw said.

"At this point we don't believe this to be suspicious," Malciw said, but he noted the police investigation is ongoing.

Conservation Halton, which owns and operates the park, said Rattlesnake Point will be closed Monday as police continue to probe the incident.