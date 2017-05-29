Call me Znoneofthe

Photo: CTV Above Znoneofthe, formerly known as Sheldon Bergson.

An Ontario man has changed his name to literally make himself the "none of the above" candidate in a provincial byelection, in hopes of winning support from voters.

Above Znoneofthe (Znoneofthe, Above on a ballot) says he legally changed his name so Elections Canada would have no choice but to put that phrase at the bottom of the ballot for Thursday's byelection in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. The Z is silent, but he put it there so his name will show up at the bottom of an alphabetical list of candidates.

Znoneofthe, formerly known as Sheldon Bergson, says the big change was done to capture more attention as an independent candidate.

"Do you remember the time Sheldon Bergson ran as an independent in Thornhill about 20 years ago?" Bergson said. "No, because people don't pay attention to independents."

He says, after losing that election, he decided that if he was ever going to run again then he needed to do something to stand out.

Znoneofthe decided to change his name and return to politics in 2015. It's unclear if the name change will help him in the election, but at least he will go down as one of a kind.

-with files from CTV