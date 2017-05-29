Superhero NICU babies

Photo: CTV Cape hung by incubator

After a week at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Michelle Campbell and her husband, Chris Korres, visited the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to check in on their newborn son Benjamin. He was born two months premature on March 10 and needed special medical care while he gained strength.

As the couple walked towards the incubator, a tiny blue object caught Campbell’s eye. It was a small felt cape with a yellow Superman-style crest and the initial “B” printed on it in blue.

The homemade cape was hanging from an IV pole beside Benjamin’s bed along with a message, which read: “To our little Superhero, love Stephanie T.”

The couple had no idea who Stephanie T. was or why she had made the touching gift for their son.

After asking around the department, the couple learned that Stephanie Treherne was one of the hospital’s nurses working in the NICU.

“We were very surprised that one of the nurses that we haven’t even worked with or seen or anything yet had left that,” she recalled.

Campbell said she was overwhelmed by the unexpected generosity of a stranger.

“Given the hormones and everything, I was very emotional and I just started bawling my eyes out when I saw that cape,” she said.

Campbell and her husband were eventually able to meet with Treherne five days before they were to be discharged from the hospital.

“She was very sweet,” Campbell said. “When we asked her what brought it on she just said she wanted to do something nice for the babies.”

Treherne has been working in the NICU for about a year now and started making the felt capes in October.

-With files from CTV Vancouver