'Quebec took him out'

Photo: The Canadian Press

Quebecers and the "extremely strong" lobby of the province's professional farmers' union are to blame for Maxime Bernier's defeat in the Conservative leadership race, according to an ex-mayor in Bernier's hometown in Quebec's Beauce region.

Roger Carette, a Bernier supporter who served as mayor of St-Georges from 1994 to 2009, says he can't understand how Quebec let the candidate down.

"It's Quebec that took him out of there," he said, moments after learning Bernier had lost the race to Andrew Scheer. "If you look at the difference of one per cent of votes, that's the difference in Quebec."

According to Conservative party data, Bernier was beaten by Scheer in his home riding of Beauce, collecting 48.89 per cent of support compared to 51.11 per cent for the Saskatchewan native.

With the support of farmers, Scheer campaigned in Beauce against Bernier's plan to gradually abolish supply management, the quota and price control system that ensures a stable income to dairy and poultry farmers despite market fluctuations.

Bernier wanted to liberalize the system, arguing it keeps prices artificially high and limits competition. He suggested a transition period with compensation.

Carette blames the "undue intervention of the farmers' movement" for sabotaging the campaign of "a guy from home."

"I'm disappointed. I recognize that Quebec decided it wanted a guy from Saskatchewan to lead the party and, maybe one day, the country," he said.

"It's a bit distressing to see we've been a part of that," said Carette, who believes Bernier's proposal to abolish supply management would not have passed easily and would have been the subject of vigorous debate within the party.

At "Chez Gerard" restaurant in St-Georges, the 40 or so Bernier supporters who had gathered to watch the results were feeling the same letdown.

Swear words rang out as Scheer's victory was confirmed, with many of the partisans getting up to leave soon after.