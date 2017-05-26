41717
35299

Canada  

New warships delayed

- | Story: 198004

The multibillion-dollar effort to replace the navy's warship fleet has run into another delay.

The federal government says it is giving ship designers more time to come up with possible replacements for the navy's 12 frigates and three destroyers.

Officials say the move was necessary as some companies had questions that are still being answered.

But exactly when the new ship designs will now have to be submitted is still up in the air.

That could be cause for concern, as the government has been trying to close what is now a two-year gap between construction of the navy's new Arctic patrol ships and the much-larger warships.

Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding, where the two fleets are being built, has previously warned of layoffs if the gap isn't closed.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
42311
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40906
39334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41370


There’s nothing more majestic than a pack of horses cruising down a highway

Must Watch
Keep left to pass.
Celine Dion transforms into Belle for Beauty and the Beast song performance
Music
Celine Dion channeled her inner Belle onstage in Las Vegas on...
If this is happening on your subway car, get right the hell off
Must Watch
Subway performers in New York are largely harmless even if...
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017
Galleries
Because sometimes stuff just happens…
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
At least it’s Friday…

39524
39499