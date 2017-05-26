More jail for touchy medic

42377
A former military medical technician convicted of conducting inappropriate breast exams on female recruits has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

Chief military judge Col. Mario Dutil told a military court in London, Ont., that retired petty officer James Wilks will serve the time in a civilian prison concurrently with a previous 30-month sentence.

Wilks was found guilty in a military court in February on one count of sexual assault and three counts of breach of trust after performing breast exams on female recruits.

It was the third such conviction for Wilks, who has already spent nine months behind bars after being convicted of similar crimes in December 2011.

A military court sentenced Wilks to an additional 30 months in prison in 2013, but he appealed the matter.

The convictions all stem from incidents that occurred before Wilks retired from the military in April 2011.

