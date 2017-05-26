Still searching after 38 years

Photo: RCMP

RCMP have issued an appeal asking for the public's help in finding the remains of a 13-year-old boy who vanished in July 1978.

David Wiebe was last seen by his mother, riding away from his home in Steinbach, Man., on his bicycle.

In December 1994, RCMP arrested Wiebe’s friend Dale Goertzen when he was deported from the United States after serving 11 years in a Kansas prison for armed robbery.

Goertzen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in David's death and has been serving a life sentence ever since.

However, David's remains have never been located and his siblings want to find them so he can be buried next to his parents.

The Mounties drew attention to the case Thursday to mark National Missing Children’s Day.