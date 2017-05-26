42534

Canada  

Still searching after 38 years

- | Story: 197955

RCMP have issued an appeal asking for the public's help in finding the remains of a 13-year-old boy who vanished in July 1978.

David Wiebe was last seen by his mother, riding away from his home in Steinbach, Man., on his bicycle.

In December 1994, RCMP arrested Wiebe’s friend Dale Goertzen when he was deported from the United States after serving 11 years in a Kansas prison for armed robbery.

Goertzen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in David's death and has been serving a life sentence ever since.

However, David's remains have never been located and his siblings want to find them so he can be buried next to his parents.

The Mounties drew attention to the case Thursday to mark National Missing Children’s Day.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40906
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40931
40669
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41370


Confidence at its finest

Must Watch
She’s going to be insufferably sarcastic as a teenager.   I hope everyone can have the same confidence in themselves as...
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a Daily Dose for everyone!
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Pizza is the key.
Dustin Hoffman: ‘Years of therapy have done little to improve my mental state’
Showbiz
Dustin Hoffman is still convinced he is a complete failure,
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award
Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing,

39260