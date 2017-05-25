42377
39499

Canada  

Big year for hurricanes

- | Story: 197900

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says warm water temperatures and a weak or non-existent El Nino will contribute to an above-normal hurricane season this year, with as many as 17 named storms.

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud says figures released today from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict 11 to 17 named storms, with five to nine expected to become hurricanes and two to four expected to become major in force.

Robichaud said an average of 35 to 40 per cent of storms that form in the Atlantic Ocean actually make it into the centre's Canadian response zone, meaning anywhere from four to six storms could affect Canada this year.

He says one factor contributing to the active hurricane season is above-normal water temperatures in the Atlantic in the last six weeks.

Robichaud says there is a chance of El Nino conditions this year, but it's uncertain whether those conditions will be reached by peak hurricane season.

A strong El Nino — the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean — can suppress hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42139
40320
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41052


Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award

Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing, whether intentional or not.
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award (2)
Galleries
These amusing yearbook quotes will live on forever.
We shouldn’t have to explain this to you, but here’s why the earth isn’t flat
Must Watch
The mainstreaming of conspiracy theories is nothing if not a...
Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honor bombing victims
Music
Harry Styles honored the victims of Monday night's bomb blast...
Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?
Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute...

38107