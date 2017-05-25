41783
Another $30M for F-35

Canada has quietly paid another $30 million for development of the F-35 stealth fighter.

National Defence says the payment was made in April and brings Canada's total investment in the fighter jet program to US$373 million since 1997.

The payment keeps Canada at the table as one of nine partners in the fighter project for the next year.

Partners are able to compete for billions of dollars in contracts associated with producing and maintaining the warplane, and get a discount if they actually buy it.

That could ultimately prove important, since the government threatened last week to scrap its planned purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets from U.S. aerospace giant Boeing.

Boeing is currently involved in a trade dispute with Canadian aerospace rival Bombardier over the latter's sale of its CSeries jets to a U.S. airline.

