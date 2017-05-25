41783

Guilty plea in cop crash

A man whose truck slammed into an RCMP officer's cruiser killing a 32-year-old constable has pleaded guilty to two charges in a Victoria-area court.

Kenneth Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in court today in Colwood.

Const. Sarah Beckett's vehicle was hit by a truck in April 2016 at an intersection in Langford.

Fenton originally faced six charges in connection with the crash but Dan McLaughlin of the Crown prosecution office says the remaining charges will be stayed.

Fenton left the court without commenting and will appear in court to fix a date for a sentencing hearing on June 6.

Beckett, a married mother of two young boys, was a Mountie for 11 years and had just returned to her job in the West Shore RCMP detachment from maternity leave shortly before her death.

