41783
42622

Canada  

Cdn painting fetches $7.4M

- | Story: 197855

A painting by the late Quebec artist Jean Paul Riopelle sold for more than $7.4 million on Wednesday, good for second on the list of Canada's most expensive works of art.

Going into the Heffel Fine Art Auction House's spring sale, the painting "Vent du nord" had a conservative pre-sale estimate of $1 million to $1.5 million.

The final sale price of $7,438,750, which includes a buyer's premium, trails only Lawren Harris's "Mountain Forms." That painting sold at a Heffel auction in November for $11.21 million, more than doubling the previous Canadian art record established in 2002 for Paul Kane's 1845 oil canvas "Scene in the Northwest - Portrait."

"Historically, Riopelle is important because his work was a focal point for debates about the increasingly wide and fractious gap between post-World War II European and American abstract painting," reads the Heffel auction catalogue. "In Europe and the U.S.A., he was seen as much as a French and specifically a Parisian artist as Canadian."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42138
41051
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42080


Asking Siri strange questions in public

Must Watch
Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath of fresh air.
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a relaxing cruise through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cat safety begins here.
Ariana Grande offers to cover funeral costs for bombing victims – report
Music
Ariana Grande is reportedly preparing to cover the costs of...
Genius ways to answer exam questions when you haven’t studied at all
Galleries
So it’s exam day, you’ve forgotten to study, and...

38783