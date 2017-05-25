This teacher is tough

42534
An elementary school teacher from Regina has been named one of the top strongwomen in North America.

Tracey Halladay, 34, placed third in the recent competition to find North America's Strongest Woman, placing behind two American competitors.

By day, she teaches third and fourth graders at McDermid Community School in Regina, but at night, she's flipping 600-pound tires and pressing 180-pound axel bars over her head.

The nine women at the competition flipped 600-pound tires and competed in a pressing medley that included a one-arm 120-pound dumbbell press and 220-pound log press.

They also carried a wheelbarrow holding more than 1,000 pounds, competed in a last-woman-standing deadlift that ended at 650 pounds and raced through an atlas stone run.

That one has them throwing giant cement balls that weigh more than 200 pounds over a bar.

"(My students) all think it's awesome. In my classroom we're all about 'everyone can do anything' because gender doesn't matter anymore. I hope the whole world goes that way. Just because you're a girl doesn't mean you can't do atlas stones or flip a 600-pound tire."

