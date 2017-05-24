Inquiry a 'bloody farce'

Photo: Facebook

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould's father is calling the national public inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women a "bloody farce."

Bill Wilson, a hereditary chief, says the commissioners have "failed miserably."

Wilson is far from the first person to criticize the inquiry for its glacial pace of progress — family members of victims and indigenous activists have been growing frustrated with a lack of activity and what they consider poor communication.

But his profile as Wilson-Raybould's father, as well as an indigenous leader who famously battled with then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau in the 1980s, has given his expression of anger some additional volume.

"You have failed miserably," Wilson rails against the commissioners in a lengthy Facebook diatribe posted on the weekend. "It is time for you all to resign."

In a statement Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould said the federal government remains steadfast in its commitment to end the ongoing tragedy, adding she respects her father's opinions but that he speaks for himself.

"We have not spoken about the inquiry," she said.