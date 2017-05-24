42534

Canada  

Dog buried alive

- | Story: 197781

An injured dog found buried alive on Montreal's South Shore appears to be in stable condition as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigates what happened to the animal.

The Monteregie SPCA says the dog, a Boxer, was extremely dehydrated when it was first brought in for care Tuesday and couldn't even lift its head.

The organization says the dog managed to do just that this morning and is showing other signs of improvement.

It says the dog seems to have sensation in its legs, meaning it may not be paralyzed from a severe neck injury as the organization feared.

The SPCA is investigating and is asking for the public's help in finding out what happened.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40931
40320
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41357


Weird Wednesday – May 24, 2017

Galleries
Take a spin through Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – May 24, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Surely there’s a perfectly good explanation, right?
Cop called in to break up noisy rock show, plays the drums instead
Must Watch
Not only did this Canadian policeman play along with the band...
Katy Perry: ‘Taylor Swift started our feud… she needs to finish it’
Music
Katy Perry has spoken for the first time about her feud with...
To get a sense of how fast Maglev trains travel, watch this
Must Watch
This video of two high-speed trains passing each other in...

38553