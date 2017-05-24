Salamanders halt quarry

Photo: The Canadian Press

A group of Ontario residents trying to ward off the development of a new quarry in their community say they have found two endangered salamanders that they hope will convince authorities to put an end to the project.

The Burlington, Ont., residents say the discovery of the Jefferson dependant unisexual salamanders should force the province to reconsider the development by Meridian Brick, which has had two active quarries in the area for decades.

"This is a real coup," said Maria Adcock, who lives nearby and is part of the Tyandaga Environmental Coalition. "This is a beautiful area that shouldn't be developed and this discovery should help save the forest."

Meridian has had rights to develop a third quarry since 1972, but hadn't acted on it until two years ago.

Dozens of residents who bought homes in the community argue they were never warned about the possibility of a quarry being developed next to their backyards. They first learned about it when the company sent around a newsletter in 2015. That's when the community got organized, waging an environmental fight to save the trees — and the value of their properties.

The city has said it can't stop the project.

"After extensive review by staff in several city and regional departments, we have come to understand that Meridian Brick is within its legal rights and that the Province of Ontario, not the City of Burlington, has jurisdiction over this matter," said Burlington Mayor Rick Goldring.