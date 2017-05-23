Son slipped and drowned

Photo: CTV The father of nine-year-old Kyree Bruneau-Thomas said his son slipped on a rock and drowned over the weekend.

The father of a nine-year old Winnipeg boy who died in Ontario's Rushing River Provincial Park this weekend says his son slipped on a rock and drowned.

Trevor Thomas tells CTV Winnipeg he was cooking supper Saturday night when his son, Kyree Bruneau-Thomas, disappeared.

Hours later, after a search by Ontario Provincial Police and park staff, Kyree was found dead.

Kyree was a grade four student at Cecil Rhodes school in Winnipeg.

Thomas and Kyree's mother, Justine Bruneau, say they are heartbroken at the loss of their boy, who they described as affectionate and loving.

Bruneau says the boy loved the outdoors.

"Bugs, climbing, everything," she says.

“He was going to be something special,” says his father.

“Keep your kids close," says Bruneau. "I’ve been telling people that every day that have been coming to the house, supporting us, being with us, no matter what it is. Doesn’t have to be this situation, any situation."

Ontario Provincial Police say an autopsy confirmed the cause of death was drowning and foul play is not suspected.

The family says funeral services will be held Friday.

Rushing River Provincial Park is reviewing procedures following the death.

“Ontario Parks takes the safety of its visitors very seriously, and we always review our procedures following a fatality,” park superintendent Matt Yeo said Tuesday.

Yeo said based on the review, emergency plans could be updated at the park, which is located about 30 kilometres east of Kenora, Ont