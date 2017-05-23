41299
41698

Canada  

Terrorism takes centre stage

- | Story: 197703

The deadly bombing in Manchester has thrust the familiar scourge of terrorism back under the spotlight as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares for high-level meetings with allies overseas.

Trudeau leaves Wednesday for Brussels for the NATO leaders' summit, the first such meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump moved into the White House.

The prime minister will then jet to Taormina, Italy, for this year's G7 gathering, before ending his foreign tour with a stop in Rome to meet Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and the Pope.

The NATO and G7 summits were already slated to touch upon the global fight against terrorism, which has been a hot-button topic for Trump.

But officials and experts expect the spotlight to fix even more firmly on the challenge after Monday's suicide-bomb attack outside a concert in England, which killed 22 people and injured 59.

"It is going to increase attention on the fight against terrorism," one NATO official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said of Thursday's meeting in Brussels.

"We expected that to be one of the two major themes of the meeting anyway, fighting terrorism. But I think (the Manchester attack) will increase the public's attention on the immediacy of the threat."

That could be a bittersweet shift for Trudeau, particularly during the NATO meeting in Brussels, where much of the emphasis was expected to be on the amount allies spend on defence.

Canada spends only around one per cent of GDP on defence, which is half of NATO's target and puts the country among the bottom third of allies, setting up a potentially uncomfortable discussion for Trudeau.

Focusing on the fight against terrorism instead would allow the prime minister to highlight Canada's contributions to the war against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, another Trump priority.

"We'll be a lot more comfortable talking about the fight against ISIL, where we measure up quite well, than about burden-sharing," said defence analyst David Perry of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

Canada currently has about 200 special forces troops participating in the U.S.-led war against ISIL, as well as helicopters, medical personnel, two surveillance aircraft and an air-to-air refuelling plane.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41225
41227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40669


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...

41663