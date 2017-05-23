41783

Petition to ban caleches

A petition to ban caleches in Quebec City has more than 34,000 signatures after two incidents involving horses on the weekend.

Local police say the first occurred when a horse suddenly took off and the driver was unable to control the animal.

Soon after, another horse tripped and lay on the ground for about two hours.

A veterinarian eventually gave the animal a shot of adrenalin, and police say it was not injured in the mishap.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre tried to ban caleches in the city in 2016, but a Quebec Superior Court justice ruled the horse-drawn carriages should be allowed to continue operating.

The mayor had previously ordered a veterinary report into the health of the animals after photographs on social media showed a horse that had slipped and fallen on a metal plate.

