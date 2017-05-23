41367

ACC tightens security

Heightened security is planned for Toronto's Air Canada Centre after the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Dave Haggith, a spokesman for the ACC's owner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, says more security staff will be on the grounds at upcoming events.

He declined to offer details on whether other security measures would also be taken. Toronto police say they have no reason to believe there's an increased threat level in the city.

The move follows the concert attack late Monday, which left 22 people dead and caused mass panic at the Manchester Arena.

Haggith says the ACC regularly works with local and national law enforcement to monitor any perceived threats.

In recent years, the venue began ramping up security with walk-through metal detectors and bomb-sniffing dogs.

"You're going to find every venue is at a heightened awareness," Haggith says.

"Something like the incident that happened yesterday brings a much more public focus to it."

