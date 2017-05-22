41783
42453

Canada  

Boy's death not suspicious

- | Story: 197609

Foul play is not suspected in the death of an eight-year-old boy who was found in a northwestern Ontario provincial park.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Rushing River Provincial Park to investigate reports of a missing person Saturday evening.

Investigators say they searched the park with the emergency response team, a K9 unit and the Kenora Marine and Trails unit.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was found dead early Sunday.

Police say they don't suspect foul play at this time, but are waiting for Tuesday's post-mortem examination before officially ruling it out.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40906
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42137
42254
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42080


Monday Eats! – May 22, 2017

Galleries
The force is strong with this weeks Monday Eats!
Monday Eats! – May 22, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Concoctions no one thought possible.
Undercover arrest goes down
Must Watch
The driver noped out of there mighty quick, which is unfortunate...
Catherine Zeta-Jones to play drug lord Griselda Blanco
Showbiz
Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to portray Colombian drug queen...
What if British newscasters just couldn’t switch off that voice?
Must Watch
You know exactly the type of cadence we’re referring to.

38020