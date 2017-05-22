CF-18's patrolling Iceland

42377
Canadian CF-18 fighter jets will begin patrolling Iceland's airspace today as part of Canada's contribution to NATO.

The operation is intended to identify and intercept aircraft that approach NATO airspace in Iceland.

About 180 members of the Canadian Forces will be involved in the roughly month long operation that involves six CF-18 fighter jets.

The aircraft will operate out of Keflavik Air Base, near Reykjavik.

The campaign is part of Operation Reassurance, intended to reinforce the defence of NATO countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

Operation Reassurance is also intended to ease concerns of NATO allies in the face of Russian aggression toward Ukraine.

Iceland is the only NATO country that does not have a standing military.

