Canada  

Tanker restarts journey

A tanker that ran aground east of Cornwall, Ont. on Friday has been freed.

The coast guard says the ship was successfully repositioned and towed to a safe position on Saturday under the supervision of coast guard officials.

The Travestern was making its way from Hamilton to Montreal when it ran aground in Lake St. Francis near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

A spokesman for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said nobody was injured and no environmental damage was reported.

The tanker will be inspected by Transport Canada officials.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

