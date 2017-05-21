Body found in Ontario park

Photo: Ontario Provincial Parks
Boy's body found in Rushing River Park, Ontario.
Provincial police in Kenora, Ont., say an eight-year-old boy was found dead at Rushing River Provincial Park.
Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to investigate reports of a missing person.
An extensive search of the park was undertaken with the emergency response team, a K9 unit and the Kenora Marine and Trails unit.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was found dead.
A post-mortem is being scheduled.