Trudeau, Kenney trade barbs

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minster Justin Trudeau speaks at the Telus World of Science in Edmonton on Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Jason Kenney's threat to sue Ottawa if Kenney becomes premier by making a dig at the former federal Conservative government.

Kenney, a major figure in Stephen Harper's government who is expected to seek the leadership of a new provincial united conservative party in Alberta, said on Thursday his first act if he becomes premier would be to repeal the NDP government's carbon tax.

He also told CTV that if the federal government imposed a carbon tax on the province, he would join Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall and sue Ottawa for violating what he said is provincial jurisdiction.

Trudeau, who was at an event in Edmonton on Saturday promoting his government's child care policies, says Canadians made a choice in the last election.

He says that choice was between a government that didn't understand that building a strong economy and jobs required leadership on the environment, or a party that did.

He says the federal Conservatives talked a good game about supporting Alberta but weren't able to get the job done.

Wall has threatened to take Ottawa to court to keep it from imposing the carbon tax next year.