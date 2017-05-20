41783
42453

Canada  

Tanker runs aground

- | Story: 197537

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a tanker ran aground east of Cornwall, Ont. late Friday.

The Travestern was making its way from Hamilton to Montreal when it ran aground in Lake St. Francis near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

TSB spokesman Alexandre Fournier says nobody was injured and no environmental damage has been reported.

Two tugboats have been dispatched to free the tanker and the TSB has sent a team of investigators to the scene.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
42025
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42052
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41357


How to pet a dog

Must Watch
I’ve been doing it wrong all these years. *face palms*
Selena Gomez given permission for Talking Heads sample on new single
Music
Selena Gomez was given permission by Talking Heads' David...
You had one job and completely botched it!
Galleries
These people took their one job and messed it up royally.
You had one job and completely botched it! (2)
Galleries
Amazing how some people can fail on such a huge level.
Janitor finally gets through to a group of high schoolers who were making his job harder.
Must Watch
Just when you thought this was going to become a tear...

41786