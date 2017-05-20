Trudeau stands by inquiry

41783
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Saturday that it should be no surprise that the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women has run into some snags.

"There were always going to be big challenges with such an important and meaningful commission," said Trudeau, who was in Alberta's capital to promote his government's child care policies.

Recently, there has been criticism that the inquiry is proceeding too slowly and that some of the victims' families are becoming anxious.

Trudeau said it's essential to have the inquiry to help put an end to what he calls an "ongoing national tragedy," but he steered clear of second guessing the inquiry's commissioners.

"We are trusting the commissioners to do the work that we laid out that they need to do."

The chief commissioner responded Friday to criticisms about delays.

Marion Buller says some "tremendous work" has already been done but blames poor communications for that information not getting to the public.

She said part of the reason for the delays is that commissioners are taking a different path than previous courtroom style inquiries.

She said they're taking an indigenous approach that will do no further harm to the victims and their families, something that can't be rolled out quickly.

41465