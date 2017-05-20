Mom to killer: burn in hell

Photo: Contributed

The mother of a 16-year-old girl who was brutally stabbed to death by a spurned ex stared the young man down in court on Friday, telling him to "burn in hell."

"Show him no mercy," Janet Leflar told the judge presiding over the sentencing hearing of the 19-year-old, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Leflar's only child, Hannah.

"I will never know my daughter as an adult. I've lost my entire future because of this, a future that revolved around my daughter's plans. My future is now a blank wall."

Sobs were heard throughout court as Leflar said that in addition to killing Hannah, he had "murdered my future grandchildren."

Justice Jennifer Pritchard will ultimately determine whether the young man, who was 16 at the time of the crime, will be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

On Friday, relatives and friends described the loss they have felt since the girl was killed.

Throughout the statements, the young man stared straight ahead.

When he saw she had a new boyfriend, the youth hid outside her house and waited for her to walk home from school, then followed her inside and stabbed her to death with a hunting knife.