Thousands still swamped

Photo: The Canadian Press Flood debris piles up on a street in Laval, Que.

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says waters are continuing to recede from flood-stricken areas of the province.

The one region where levels have risen is Lac-Saint-Jean, about 225 kilometres north of Quebec City.

Almost 2,890 homes remained affected by floods as of Friday and 2,668 citizens were still evacuated in 78 communities, Coiteux said.

Personnel will be deployed in the coming days to help with cleanup operations.

Labour Minister Dominique Vien said resources were being put in place to help people rebuild.

She added the government has reached agreements with a number of construction-related organizations who have promised to provide service at a fair price.