Jail for leaving kid to die

The owner of an illegal daycare north of Toronto has been sentenced to 22 months in jail for allowing a two-year-old to die in a broiling SUV near four years ago.

Olena Panfilova, who ran the daycare in Vaughan, Ont., had pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

Eva Ravikovich died on a sweltering day in July 2013.

Estimated temperatures in the vehicle reached 50 degrees.

Evidence was that Panfilova had 35 children in her care that day and failed to realize Eva was still in the SUV outside the daycare.

She later tried to cover up what had happened to Eva by pretending the child had died during a nap.

