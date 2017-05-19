41299
42453

Canada  

PM wants Pope apology

- | Story: 197485

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to ask Pope Francis to issue a formal apology for the role of the Catholic Church in the residential school system.

Trudeau is expected to raise the issue during a one-on-one meeting with the Pope when he visits Vatican City on May 29, during his trip to Europe for the NATO and G7 summits.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission included a demand for a formal apology from the Pope to residential school survivors among the 94 recommendations in its report on the dark chapter in Canadian history.

The report said the apology should be delivered on Canadian soil.

Trudeau, who has promised to act on all 94 recommendations, has previously promised to speak to the Pope about an apology, but noted he could not compel him to agree.

The Vatican issued a statement from the previous pope, Benedict XVI in 2009, expressing sorrow for the treatment of indigenous children in residential schools.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
39638
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39730
41227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42052


TGIF Gifs – May 19, 2017

Galleries
Swing through some of the best gifs of the week! World’s highest rope swing. untitled I used my pineapple tool for the first...
TGIF Gifs – May 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Expensive mistakes you didn’t make at work this week and...
Dave Chappelle’s Baboon story
Must Watch
What a great analogy about why he left behind so much potential...
Leonardo DiCaprio splits from Nina Agdal – report
Showbiz
Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly single again after calling off...
Crafty snowboarder figures out how to tailwhip his board
Must Watch
With a wacky idea, a loose binding and some serious cojones,

41786