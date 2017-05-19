42377
40211

Canada  

Canada's greatest animal

- | Story: 197484

The Calgary Zoo says the grey wolf has won a vote to be Canada's Greatest Animal.

The zoo says the grey wolf received over 3,000 of more than 11,000 online votes in a campaign launched in late March.

The wolf beat out six other animals, including the beaver, which came second with 2,500 votes.

Other contenders included the mountain goat, grizzly, bison, whooping crane and great grey owl.

The zoo says the contest was meant to celebrate Canada's diverse wildlife, while raising awareness about the need to protect it.

Lindsey Galloway, the Calgary Zoo's senior director, says since the campaign was launched on March 23, another 11 species have been added to Canada's list of endangered species.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
41381
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39791
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TGIF Gifs – May 19, 2017

Galleries
Swing through some of the best gifs of the week! World’s highest rope swing. untitled I used my pineapple tool for the first...
TGIF Gifs – May 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Expensive mistakes you didn’t make at work this week and...
Dave Chappelle’s Baboon story
Must Watch
What a great analogy about why he left behind so much potential...
Leonardo DiCaprio splits from Nina Agdal – report
Showbiz
Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly single again after calling off...
Crafty snowboarder figures out how to tailwhip his board
Must Watch
With a wacky idea, a loose binding and some serious cojones,

41535
39499