Pot: the world is watching

Photo: Thinkstock.com

The lead of the federally appointed task force on the legalization of cannabis says the world is watching as Canada looks to legalize the drug's recreational use by next summer.

Anne McLellan, a former Liberal public safety minister, says other countries want to see how successful Canada is at developing a legal market for cannabis, to what extent it addresses organized crime and how it deals with drug-impaired driving.

McLellan says the legalization of marijuana in Uruguay — a developing nation — did not attract the same kind of attention Canada's plans have done.

Once it happens, Canada will become the first G7 country to legalize marijuana.

In April, the Liberal government introduced legislation proposing adults 18 and older will be able to legally buy and cultivate small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

The federal government's goal is to have a legalized system in place by June 2018.