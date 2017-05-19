Shooter wanted 'anniv' gift

Photo: The Canadian Press/file photo

A teen gunman who killed four people in northern Saskatchewan wanted a gift to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

Brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine were shot at their home in La Loche in January 2016, before the teen killed a teacher and a teacher's aide and wounded seven others at the high school.

The teen, who can't be named, pleaded guilty and a sentencing hearing is underway in Meadow Lake, Sask., to determine whether he should serve time as a youth or an adult.

A pre-sentence report tabled in court details how the teen asked staff at the Saskatoon youth detention facility whether they would be buying him a gift on the anniversary of the shooting.

Corrections worker Tanis Fidler told court that if the teen hears about a mass shooting or a terrorist attack, he "often talks about it with a smile."

The Crown is expected to call more witnesses today, and then the hearing will be adjourned until June, when the defence is to present its case.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox says the video shows that his client has some cognitive, social and developmental issues.