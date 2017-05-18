Trudeau visits EA games

Photo: The Canadian Press A small group of demonstrators protesting Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion chant as Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves a hotel steps away following a meeting Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Seattle. Trudeau met with Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to discuss trade, regional economic development, and climate. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demonstrated a new virtual camera used by game makers at an Electronic Arts Canada studio near Vancouver on Thursday after promoting the country's technology sector to officials in Washington state.

Trudeau held the camera on his shoulder as two actors wearing special suits pretended to box at the company's Capture Lab, an animation facility in Burnaby.

The prime minister also attended a roundtable at Electronic Arts with business leaders from health care, clean technology, digital animation and visual effects.

"We're going to talk about how the government can be a better partner or better get out of your way in some cases to allow you to continue to grow, to succeed, to create great opportunities for innovations that are going to advance success in Canada, create good jobs for Canadians and draw in great people from around the world," Trudeau said before the discussions began.

Jon Lutz, vice-president of financial planning and strategy at Electronic Arts, said the company that has created some of the world's most successful video games is always looking for the most qualified people.

"We need the best people from all over the world so we welcome any strategies that grow the talent pool in Canada and enable us to compete on the global stage," he said.

"We certainly welcome greater collaboration with our partners in the U.S. and anything that helps build the talent base up in Vancouver," Lutz said, adding the interactive entertainment industry is a key subsector of technology and could continue growing in Canada.

Earlier Thursday, Trudeau met Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in Seattle where they discussed the development of the Cascadia Innovation Corridor, an initiative that aims to strengthen technology industry ties between British Columbia and Washington.