41717
42162

Canada  

Pros outweigh your rights

- | Story: 197358

The foremost constitutional authority in Canada once argued that random breath testing — similar to what the Liberals proposed to crack down on impaired driving — would infringe Charter rights, but the benefit to public safety would be so strong that it would still be upheld in court.

Toronto-based lawyer Peter Hogg concluded nearly seven years ago that the ability of police to demand a breath sample from motorists at random, even without reasonable suspicion they drank alcohol before getting behind the wheel, would be a reasonable limit on constitutional rights and freedoms.

"I am confident that a constitutional challenge would be unsuccessful," Hogg wrote in August 2010 after MADD Canada asked him to weigh in.

The Liberal government introduced Bill C-46, which includes new powers for police and harsher penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, in the House of Commons last month alongside their long-awaited plan to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

The bill is expected to come up for second reading Friday.

The proposed law includes new mandatory alcohol screening measures that would allow police to demand a breath sample from any driver they lawfully stop even if they had no suspicion the person had been drinking before being pulled over.

MADD Canada has long been pushing for some version of the legislation. Other countries that have taken a similar approach, including Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, have seen a substantial reduction in alcohol-related accidents and even deaths, they argue.

It was in this context that the advocacy group asked Hogg to review a draft of an article co-authored by Robert Solomon, its national director of legal policy and a law professor at Western University in London, Ont.

It dealt only with random breath testing for alcohol consumption, but not with drug testing or any other measures included in the current bill.

Hogg agreed with the conclusion that random breath testing, which the Conservative government had also explored, would not violate Section 8 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects against unreasonable search and seizure.

"The invasion of the driver's privacy is minor and transitory and not much different from existing obligations to provide evidence of licensing, ownership and insurance," Hogg wrote.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40931
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39638
39389
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39834


Two professional Liverpool soccer players vs 30 under-9 kids

Must Watch
Philippe Coutinho and Gini Wijnaldum take on a side containing no fewer than 30 of the clubs pre-Academy squad at the same...
Best of Seven – Short Shorts May 18, 2017
Galleries
Shorts season is quicker falling upon us. Vote for your favourite...
How to escape the cops
Must Watch
If you’re ever in a jam, all you need is some duct work.
Daily Dose – May 18, 2017
Daily Dose
Stand out from the pack and take in all the glory that...
Daily Dose – May 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Workout tips included.

42391