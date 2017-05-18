Teen gunman wasn't bullied

Photo: The Canadian Press Crown Prosecutor Lloyd Stang speaks to media outside sentencing hearing on La Loche school shooting.

The sentencing hearing for the teen gunman in a deadly shooting at a home and a school in northern Saskatchewan is seeing a police interview with the shooter.

In the hours-long video, an officer asks the teen if he ever felt bullied and the teen says no.

The officer also asks the teen if he had a goal going into the school, but the teen doesn't have an answer.

The teen has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder for the shooting in La Loche in January 2016.

Phyllis Longobardi, an assistant principal who was shot at the school, said in her victim impact statement Wednesday that the teen committed adult crimes and should do adult time.

Video surveillance from the school shows the teen walking and running through hallways, shotgun raised, and opening fire.

Teacher Adam Wood and teacher's aide Marie Janvier were killed and seven others were hurt at the school. Two brothers, Dayne and Drayden Fontaine, were killed at the home.