Crowdfunding terrorism

Photo: Contributed Terrorists may be using the internet to raise money.

Canada's money-laundering watchdog is studying the use of crowdfunding platforms by suspected terrorists and says in an internal study that the reporting protocol poses a "significant challenge" in trying to identify such transactions.

The Fintrac report, obtained by The Canadian Press through an Access to Information request, says there is a lack of information available in electronic fund transfer reports on contributors to crowdfunding campaigns.

Financial companies, money services businesses and casinos are legally required to submit the reports to Fintrac for cross-border, electronic transactions above $10,000.

That lack of information poses a problem for financial intelligence, "especially when trying to flag individuals supporting a crowdfunding campaign that may be suspected of being (terrorist financing)-related by an investigative authority," Fintrac says in the November 2015 report.

The federal agency said the reports typically don't include information on contributors to crowdfunding campaigns because the amounts transferred tend to fall below the reporting threshold of $10,000.

"Terrorism financing and high-risk traveller cases, in particular, most often entail relatively small amounts of money," spokeswoman Renee Bercier said in an email.

Daryl Hatton, founder of ConnectionPoint.com, a company that runs three crowdfunding websites, said they don't have to submit funds transfer reports because that is the duty of the payment processors.

"We add our own checks on the identities of the people running the fundraising campaigns but trust the much more sophisticated work our partners are doing in this area," he said.