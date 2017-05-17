Forever etched in memory

Photo: The Canadian Press Jackie Javier, mother of Marie Janvier, wipes away tears while leaving court after giving a victim impact statement.

An assistant principal shot at a school in northern Saskatchewan says the teenage gunman must be sentenced as an adult because he alone chose to pull the trigger.

The teen committed adult crimes and should do adult time, Phyllis Longobardi said Wednesday in an emotional victim impact statement at a sentencing hearing in Meadow Lake.

Longobardi was one of 11 people shot when gunfire broke out at a home and then the high school in La Loche in January 2016.

"He and he alone needs to own these crimes. Please do not allow (him) or his defence to blame others ... for these evil deeds," Longobardi told the court.

"He and he alone is responsible for these acts. Not bullying, not suicide, not poverty, not teachers, not friends or family pulled the trigger. (He) did. Just (him). Stop blaming the others for what he chose to do."

Two brothers, Dayne and Drayden Fontaine, were killed at the home. Court has heard Dayne was shot 11 times despite pleading with the shooter, saying, "I don't want to die."

Teacher Adam Wood and teacher's aide Marie Janvier were killed and seven others were hurt at the school.

Video surveillance from the school shows the teen walking and running through hallways, shotgun raised, and opening fire. The defence has said there is no simple motive behind the shooting.

"I watched you as you pulled the trigger," Longobardi said as she stared right at the teen in court.

Longobardi said she feels guilt, and wonders what she could have done differently that fateful day.

"Many times I've wanted to give up because that would be much easier. But ... you didn't kill me on Jan. 22, and I'm damn sure not giving you the upper hand this time."

Outside court, Longobardi said she stared the teen down when she first walked into the courtroom. It was the first time she had seen him since he shot her.

"He turned away real quick. He couldn't handle it. I kept staring at him."

But Longobardi said she doesn't believe he feels any remorse.

"If he had felt bad, when he came in and stared at me and held the gun on me for as long as he did, he would have stopped right there. But he didn't. He just kept going."