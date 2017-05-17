Tories' uncertain future

Photo: The Canadian Press Rona Ambrose receives a standing ovation on Wednesday.

Conservative members of Parliament emerged Wednesday from their final caucus meeting under the leadership of Rona Ambrose — and landed squarely in politically uncertain territory.

In 10 days' time, the party will choose a new leader, and when the House of Commons resumes sitting afterwards, the game changes.

"The public engagement is at a different level, because they will be judging the leader as a potential prime minister rather than as the interim leader representing the Conservative party in a period of transition," said Conservative MP Tony Clement. "The stakes are higher."

In Wednesday's final speech to Conservative MPs and senators, Ambrose said the party's progress of late is testament to its work over the last 18 months, including forcing the Liberal hand on files like Yazidi refugees or electoral reform.

"There was no guarantee things would turn out this way," she said. "It was up to us in this room."

Others attribute it directly to Ambrose herself, who received accolades across party lines for her time as leader.

Changing the tone of the Conservative party was a key goal for Ambrose when she was chosen as interim leader. Whether her successor takes the same approach remains to be seen.

The party's new leader will be announced May 27; voting is currently underway.