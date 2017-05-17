Montreal celebrates 375th

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Notre-Dame Basilica to mark the 375th anniversary of the founding of Montreal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Montreal's founders and highlighted the city's cultural diversity on Wednesday as he joined the festivities in honour of the city's 375th birthday.

"Its francophone roots, its indigenous origins, the contributions of different communities and people who come from all over the world to live here make it a city that is unique in its kind," Trudeau said at a ceremony honouring Jeanne Mance and Paul de Chomedey, the city's founders.

Earlier, Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard attended a mass at the historic Notre-Dame Basilica, along with Mayor Denis Coderre and several hundred other guests.

Church bells rang out across Montreal prior to the mass, which was intended to highlight the city's religious diversity.

"Montrealers, more than anyone, know that our diversity is our strength and this mass is a testament to that," Trudeau told the gathering inside the historic church.

That sentiment was echoed by Couillard.

"The gathering this morning expresses the best of ourselves," he said. "Montreal is a city of diversity, with beautiful projects, attracting people from all over the world to put down roots and chase their dreams."

At the homage to the city's founders, which included a performance from the Ecole superieure de ballet du Quebec and Mohawk singers and drummers, Coderre paid tribute to those whose lands on which Montreal was founded.

"We have a duty to remember and recognize the native people, who've also suffered over the centuries of this grand European migration and who have contributed to the edification of society that we live in and who continue to contribute today," Coderre told an audience at an Old Montreal square.

"On this day to mark our 375th anniversary, we cannot rewrite history, but we can certainly contribute to the reconciliation between our peoples," he said.