Opioid prescriptions rise

Photo: The Canadian Press In Ontario, 14 per cent of the population was prescribed opioids between 2015 and 2016.

Almost two million Ontarians — or 14 per cent of the province's population — filled prescriptions for opioids in fiscal year 2015-2016, says a new report, suggesting that patients continued to be given the potent narcotics despite efforts to curtail what's been called a national epidemic of overuse.

The report by Health Quality Ontario, released Wednesday, found that more than nine million prescriptions for the powerful painkillers were filled between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2016, the most recent fiscal year for which data is available. That figure represents an increase of 450,000 prescriptions over the same period three years earlier.

Not only did the number of prescriptions spiral upward, but there was also a trend toward doctors choosing more potent versions of the drugs, as well as a spike in the number of patients receiving the medications, said Dr. Joshua Tepper, president and CEO of the provincial agency.

"Despite people (being) aware of the significant impact and danger of opioids, we continue to see a steady increase in the number of prescriptions being written," said Tepper.

The report found there had been a shift to doctors prescribing stronger opioids over time. For instance, 29 per cent more patients received hydromorphone in 2015-16 than in 2013-14. The drug is five times more potent than morphine, the drug used in prescribing guidelines as a baseline standard for comparing the strengths of different opioids.

"Hydromorphone was a drug that a few years ago was very rarely used and now is being much more commonly prescribed," he said. "You may see greater dependency over time developing with lower-potency (drugs) and people shifting (to it) to deal with the tolerance that developed."

"So to the degree that we understand there is a role for short-term opioids, that's not typically how we're seeing them prescribed," said Tepper, who is also a practising family physician. "That chronicity starts to lead into real issues of dependency.

Benedikt Fischer, a senior scientist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, said it's been known for well over a decade that opioids posed risks of dependence or addiction and that prescribing in Canada was disproportionate to their benefits for relieving chronic, non-cancer pain. Canadians are the second-highest per capita consumers of opioids in the world, lagging only behind the U.S.

"This report puts a bit of a more refined picture on that state of affairs. It describes a lot of important details," Fischer said Tuesday.

"What it doesn't tell us is: are the people who are getting these prescriptions — should they be getting these prescriptions or not? That's the next critical question that we really need to answer."