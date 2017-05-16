42377
41735

Canada  

Zoo puts down aging tiger

- | Story: 197171

Age-related arthritis has led to a long-standing resident of Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo being euthanized.

Zoo officials confirmed Monday in a Facebook posting that Kendra, a matriarch Siberian tiger, has been put down. They say in a release that the big cat's health troubles had been mounting over the past two years.

The zoo managed to help make Kendra comfortable through veterinary care and some assistance, but her condition began to get worse two weeks ago.

Kendra was born at the St. Louis Zoo in March 1999. She arrived in Winnipeg in May 2007.

“Losing Kendra is like losing a member of the Assiniboine Park Zoo family and we are all in mourning," said the social media posting.

"In particular, we would like to express our most heartfelt condolences to the zookeepers who worked with her and cared for her every day. She was loved."

Kendra had two litters during her 18-year life, one of which was in Winnipeg. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41274
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
38398
41947
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39625


Skier’s GoPro captures him falling into a 60-foot, hidden glacier crevasse

Must Watch
Jamie Mullner was skiing down a slope in the Swiss Alps when he fell 60 feet down a glacier crevasse.
Brad Pitt: ‘I’m not suicidal after Angelina Jolie split’
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has insisted he's "not suicidal or...
Curses that are way too evil for anyone to deserve them
Galleries
Bad people deserve to be punished, but these curses just take...
Curses that are way too evil for anyone to deserve them (2)
Galleries
May you never ever leave The Tango.
Daily Dose – May 16, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most epic Daily Dose yet is here!

41465