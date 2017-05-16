Ambrose begins farewell

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Interim leader Rona Ambrose will resign her seat in the House of Commons this summer.

Interim Opposition leader Rona Ambrose began to say goodbye to life in politics Tuesday.

The longtime Conservative MP, who has led the Conservatives since they formed Opposition in 2015, will resign her seat in the House of Commons when MPs break for summer.

Later Tuesday, she's expected to be feted by her colleagues in Parliament.

But first, she addressed a crowd of MPs and other political watchers in Ottawa for a speech on the state of the Conservative Party, what she described as likely her last public speech before she begins her "post-partisan" life.

The Conservatives are in the midst of choosing a new leader and the winner will be announced on May 27 at a convention in Toronto. Ambrose called the race "competitive," and noted it's drawn hundreds of thousands of new members to the party.

"Nobody walks on water to get to the party leadership," she said, adding that whomever wins is going to need to spend time listening and learning.

Ambrose will stay on to help manage the transition before making her way into the private sector, which will include work on public policy files and possibly a book.

She paid tribute to the women in the Conservative caucus, noting that unlike the Liberals, she didn't put them in key positions for a "quota," a swipe at Trudeau's gender balanced cabinet.

"We do it because we have women that can compete,"she said.