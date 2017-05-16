41367

Canada  

Obama speech a hot ticket

- | Story: 197144

Tickets to see former U.S. president Barack Obama in Montreal went like hotcakes over the weekend.

Now, it seems that resellers are also trying to cash in, seeking up to $568 per ticket.

The June 6 event is organized by the Montreal Board of Trade, which secured the presence of the ex-president for a speech at the Palais des congres convention centre.

Members of the board were able to buy tickets Friday and tickets were made available to the public on Saturday, ranging in price from $57 to $373. The tickets that remained following the pre-sale sold out in 15 minutes.

There was a limit of 10 tickets per person for those who bought it during the public sale, but the board did not disclose how many tickets its members could buy.

Since then, tickets have appeared on online resale sites such as Stubhub, which indicated on Monday it had 43 tickets for sale.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41381
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42139
40234
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227


When you’re bored on a plane

Must Watch
It can be excruciating waiting around for your plane to finally take off. This guy did something to alleviate some of that...
Game of Thrones offshoots will be prequels with all-new characters
Showbiz
Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin’s new offshoot...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017
Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...

41465