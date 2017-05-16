Sentence for school shooter

Photo: The Canadian Press La Loche school was scene of deadly 2016 shooting.

A sentencing hearing begins today for the teenager convicted in a deadly school shooting in Saskatchewan.

The teen has admitted to killing a teacher and a teacher's aide and to wounding seven other people at the high school in La Loche in January 2016. He also killed two brothers at a nearby home.

The teen, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Two weeks have been set aside — the first starting today and another in June — to determine if the killer should be sentenced as a youth or an adult. The Crown has served notice that it wants an adult sentence.

The maximum youth sentence for first-degree murder is 10 years in custody. An adult receives an automatic life sentence and, under a new provision for multiple murders, can receive consecutive periods of parole ineligibility of up to 25 years for each victim.