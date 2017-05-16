42371

Snowden helpers want in

The families who sheltered U.S. fugitive Edward Snowden in Hong Kong need to be brought to Canada immediately while the country processes their asylum claims, their lawyers said Monday.

Hong Kong-based attorney Robert Tibbo said Canada needs to take this "exceptional" step and allow the seven people to enter the country after the Hong Kong government rejected their asylum applications.

The seven people — four adults and their three children — allegedly helped hide Snowden when the fugitive was in the region in 2013 after he leaked documents revealing extensive U.S. government surveillance.

They were put in contact with Snowden because they share Tibbo as a lawyer.

Speaking from Hong Kong through a video conference, surrounded by the seven refugee applicants, Tibbo told reporters they have two weeks to appeal the decision or risk deportation to their countries of origin, Sri Lanka and the Philippines, where they fear for their safety.

A non-profit group is attempting to raise the estimated $15,000 to cover the appeals.

Michael Simkin, part of the families' legal team, said in Montreal his clients' file could be handled "within days" in Canada if the government wanted to.

Snowden remains in exile in Russia. He has been charged with espionage in the United States and could face up to 30 years in prison.

