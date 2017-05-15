42236

Canada  

Trump an 'all-time great'

- | Story: 197098

Donald Trump will go down as one of the great presidents in American history, says his new trade czar.

Those remarks predicting historic greatness for Trump come from Robert Lighthizer.

He was sworn in today as the new United States trade representative.

A long congressional delay that held up his nomination ended last week, setting the stage for the launch of NAFTA negotiations.

Now that Lighthizer is in place, he can work with Congress to set negotiating priorities before the U.S., Canada and Mexico start trade talks later this year.

Lighthizer says Trump is bound for greatness because he will reverse dangerous, long-term trends in trade that have hurt American workers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41007
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41263


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...

35755