Trump an 'all-time great'

Photo: The Canadian Press U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer

Donald Trump will go down as one of the great presidents in American history, says his new trade czar.

Those remarks predicting historic greatness for Trump come from Robert Lighthizer.

He was sworn in today as the new United States trade representative.

A long congressional delay that held up his nomination ended last week, setting the stage for the launch of NAFTA negotiations.

Now that Lighthizer is in place, he can work with Congress to set negotiating priorities before the U.S., Canada and Mexico start trade talks later this year.

Lighthizer says Trump is bound for greatness because he will reverse dangerous, long-term trends in trade that have hurt American workers.