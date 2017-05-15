New gas-sniffing crisis

Photo: The Canadian Press Innu leaders are fighting to keep kids as young as 11 from sniffing gas.

Fifteen years after the Innu of Davis Inlet were moved to a fresh start in nearby Natuashish, leaders are once again fighting to keep kids as young as 11 from sniffing gas.

"They're doing it right on the street," said Simeon Tshakapesh, deputy grand chief of the Innu Nation in Labrador.

He took a late-night walk three days after a fire May 8 at an abandoned house known for gas-sniffing injured two boys who, according to police, were 11 and 17.

The younger victim was flown to Toronto for treatment while the other was sent to hospital in St. John's, Tshakapesh said. RCMP described both their injuries as serious.

Tshakapesh wanted to see for himself what he calls a "solvent abuse epidemic" in the remote coastal community of 1,000 residents.

He figures about 20 people — some adults, several teenagers and some kids as young as 11 — are getting high on gasoline in plastic bags.

The fire conjured old headlines back in 1993. Video recordings of kids at Davis Inlet sniffing gas and yelling that they wanted to die made international news. Media reports beamed images of decrepit housing without running water.

Almost a decade later, the federal government helped relocate residents to new homes in nearby Natuashish.

Tshakapesh said alcohol continues to flow in the officially "dry" community. He also described a range of street drugs from pot to cocaine.

Similar problems plague other small towns and big cities across Canada, he added.

The Mushuau Innu people who lived off the land for thousands of years are still struggling with white ways forced on them over the last century, the deputy chief said.

"We're stuck in two worlds," he said from Natuashish. "We have TVs, satellites, cellphones, the Internet, Facebook.

"The Mushuau Innu came out of the bush not even 50 years ago. We were a nomadic people."

About 60 people, including leaders and residents, met for four hours Friday to discuss solutions, Tshakapesh said. They include plans for more night patrols, prevention programs, summer camp and maybe a small theatre space or teen recreation centre where bored kids can gather.